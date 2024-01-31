SIFF presents ‘Vishniac’ premiere Feb. 2-8

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Vishniac’ showing Feb. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

He was difficult and flamboyant, a shameless self-promoter, bender of the truth and master of reinvention. He was also one of the groundbreaking photographers of the 20th century – a brilliant artist whose body of work spans decades, continents, and the catastrophic fallout from two world wars.

Though his pioneering microscopy transformed the nature of science photography, Roman Vishniac is best known for his iconic images of Jewish life in Eastern Europe from 1935 through 1938. Few predicted that less than a decade later, these communities would be wiped out, and Vishniac’s photographs would provide the last visual records of an entire world.

Now for the first time, his story comes to life as a feature documentary. A retrospective and family saga, ‘Vishniac’ is narrated by Vishniac’s daughter Mara. She grew up in his shadow and sought to break free of his grip, only to eventually come around and embrace his legacy. Ultimately, she took responsibility for preserving his diverse and stunning body of work, a haunting eulogy to a world on the brink of destruction.

Showtimes will be Friday and Sunday, Feb. 2 and 4 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.