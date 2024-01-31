Vino Di Sedona to host special Open Mic Night

Vino di Sedona has Open Mic Night every week, but this one on Feb. 1 is sure to be extra special. We recently lost an important member of our music community, Bill Barns. Bill was a long-time musician at Vino di Sedona and we will be honoring him at our Open Mic Night on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Please join us in a musical celebration honoring Bill's life! Come share a favorite song, or a few words in honor of this wonderful musician. We look forward to seeing you for this special evening of music!