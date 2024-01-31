YCSO sex-offender notifications

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the following sex-offender notifications for the Verde Valley. None of these individuals is wanted by law enforcement.

James Joseph Spicer, 33, moved to Dave Wingfield Road in Rimrock in November. He was convicted three times in the state of Oregon for failure to register as a sex offender and is considered a level 2 (intermediate) offender.

Edgar Paul Westfall, 48, moved from North Main Street in Cottonwood to Pipe Creek Drive in the Verde Village in January. When he was 26 years old in January 2003, Westfall was convicted of attempted sexual battery and placed on 60 months’ probation. The victim was a 19-year-old female known to the offender. In 2007, Westfall was convicted in Florida of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to five years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Christopher Butts, 40, moved to South Karlson Drive in Cornville in January. In 2016, in Boulder, Colorado, he was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault on a “victim incapable of appraising condition” and was sentenced to five years’ probation. The victim was an adult female known to the offender.

YCSO states the notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. “CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.”

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at ycsoaz.gov.