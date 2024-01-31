OFFERS
Catch 22 Day 17: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Verde Valley Sanctuary receives $40,000 from Vin de Filles Humane Society revamped lobby open for shopping Fugitive captured in Cottonwood Governor to open Rockin' River Ranch State Park near Camp Verde Catch 22 Day 16: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Manzanita Outreach receives grant from OneAZ Credit Vision 2024: Economic necessity of tourism births new ideas Catch 22 Day 15: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Former Police Chief Gesell joins county supervisor's race

Wed, Jan. 31
YCSO sex-offender notifications

Originally Published: January 31, 2024 1:30 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the following sex-offender notifications for the Verde Valley. None of these individuals is wanted by law enforcement.

photo

James J. Spicer

photo

Edgar P. Westfall

photo

Christopher Butts

James Joseph Spicer, 33, moved to Dave Wingfield Road in Rimrock in November. He was convicted three times in the state of Oregon for failure to register as a sex offender and is considered a level 2 (intermediate) offender.

Edgar Paul Westfall, 48, moved from North Main Street in Cottonwood to Pipe Creek Drive in the Verde Village in January. When he was 26 years old in January 2003, Westfall was convicted of attempted sexual battery and placed on 60 months’ probation. The victim was a 19-year-old female known to the offender. In 2007, Westfall was convicted in Florida of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to five years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Christopher Butts, 40, moved to South Karlson Drive in Cornville in January. In 2016, in Boulder, Colorado, he was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault on a “victim incapable of appraising condition” and was sentenced to five years’ probation. The victim was an adult female known to the offender.

YCSO states the notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is the Sheriff’s Office belief that an informed community is a safer community. “CITIZEN ABUSES OF THIS INFORMATION TO THREATEN, INTIMIDATE OR HARASS SEX OFFENDERS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.”

For more details about this important public service tool, please view the online presentation available by clicking the Sex Offender Registry link at ycsoaz.gov.

