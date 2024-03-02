Obituary: Harold Eugene Erwin

Harold Eugene Erwin

Harold Eugene Erwin, 92, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 30, 2024. Harold was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma.





Harold served as sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the San Diego Transit System for 36 years. Harold was best known for his love of cooking and his beautiful singing voice.





Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Grace Erwin; brother Mike Erwin; and sister Sharon Wallace.







Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years Farris Erwin; his sister Mary Lou Collum; three children, Judy Erwin, Rocky Erwin (Jennifer), Shari Boyer (Terry); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.





In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Legion Post 25 or the Moose Lodge 1449.



Information provided by the family.