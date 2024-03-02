OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
NEED 2 KNOW Fire district wants cell tower, but residents demand answers City accused of sex discrimination Slag plant back online after lawsuit filed by MRI School employee accused of vaping THC on campus Criminal Speed Cornville’s stand-off suspect set for attempted murder trial in December Prescribed fires planned on Verde Ranger District 2 suspected DUIs at the same scene on SR 260 New Yavapai County PSPRS policy reports unfunded pension liability of $43.5M

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Harold Eugene Erwin

Harold Eugene Erwin

Harold Eugene Erwin

Originally Published: March 2, 2024 12:15 a.m.

Harold Eugene Erwin

Harold Eugene Erwin, 92, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 30, 2024. Harold was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma.

Harold served as sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the San Diego Transit System for 36 years. Harold was best known for his love of cooking and his beautiful singing voice.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Grace Erwin; brother Mike Erwin; and sister Sharon Wallace.


Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years Farris Erwin; his sister Mary Lou Collum; three children, Judy Erwin, Rocky Erwin (Jennifer), Shari Boyer (Terry); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arizona Legion Post 25 or the Moose Lodge 1449.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News