Retired Judge Kenton Jones dies

Yavapai County Superior Court made the following announcement today:

It is with profound sadness that the Superior Court in Yavapai County announces the passing of retired Judge Kenton D. Jones.

Judge Jones was a U.S. Navy Veteran and received his Juris Doctorate from the Arizona State University College of Law in December 1986. Prior to that, he attended Northern Arizona University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1984. He also received a degree from Yavapai College in 1983, where he was later named Alumni of the Year in 2013.

Judge Jones began his legal career in private practice, where he specialized in civil and municipal law. He also served as the town attorney for Jerome, Clarkdale, and Dewey-Humboldt. Following his career as an attorney for over two decades, he was selected to serve as the Chino Valley Magistrate from August 2008 to October 2009. In October 2009, Governor Jan Brewer appointed him to Division IV of the Yavapai County Superior Court, where he presided over civil, family law and probate matters. He was appointed to Division I of the Arizona Court of Appeals on September 12, 2013, where he retired in 2020.

Judge Jones was committed to public service and helping the community. He volunteered with the Yavapai Humane Society, Yavapai County Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Frontier Rotary Club of Prescott. He also served on the Civil Practice and Procedure Committee, as well as the Steering Committee on Arizona Case Processing Standards. In 2013, he was awarded the Honorable Jack L. Ogg Award from the Yavapai County Bar Association for his commitment to providing service to the community.

Presiding Judge John Napper stated, “The citizens of the State of Arizona have suffered a genuine loss. Judge Jones served his community with distinction, honor, and dedication. He was full of kindness and curiosity. I do not think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He was a good man and lived his life to the fullest. He will be missed by the legal community and more so by his family and friends.”

Judge Jones was known as a friend and a mentor to other civil practitioners in Yavapai County. In fact, he was one of the driving inspirations that motivated Associate Presiding Judge Krista Carman to seek a judicial position. Judge Carman stated, “Judge Jones was the first person who ever suggested that I should consider becoming a judge. He believed strongly in mentoring the next generation of lawyers and inspired them to reach their full potential. Without his encouragement and belief in me, I would never have considered the amazing career in which I now find myself. He will be deeply missed by so many lawyers and legal professionals in Yavapai County.”

The Yavapai County Superior Court judges and staff extend our deepest condolences to Judge Jones’s family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.