OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Retired Judge Kenton Jones dies Council to get drag show complaint update UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram use restored in some places Council moves on 58 apartment units CVUSD gets major renovations to Phillip England Center Water scarcity becoming the norm Airport looks at pay-to-land system Jerome plans a ‘125th’ parade this weekend Sunny week may see a day of showers NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Subscribe Now
Tue, March 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Retired Judge Kenton Jones dies

Kenton D. Jones (Courtesy photo)

Kenton D. Jones (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: March 5, 2024 12:24 p.m.

Yavapai County Superior Court made the following announcement today:

It is with profound sadness that the Superior Court in Yavapai County announces the passing of retired Judge Kenton D. Jones.

Judge Jones was a U.S. Navy Veteran and received his Juris Doctorate from the Arizona State University College of Law in December 1986. Prior to that, he attended Northern Arizona University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1984. He also received a degree from Yavapai College in 1983, where he was later named Alumni of the Year in 2013.

Judge Jones began his legal career in private practice, where he specialized in civil and municipal law. He also served as the town attorney for Jerome, Clarkdale, and Dewey-Humboldt. Following his career as an attorney for over two decades, he was selected to serve as the Chino Valley Magistrate from August 2008 to October 2009. In October 2009, Governor Jan Brewer appointed him to Division IV of the Yavapai County Superior Court, where he presided over civil, family law and probate matters. He was appointed to Division I of the Arizona Court of Appeals on September 12, 2013, where he retired in 2020.

Judge Jones was committed to public service and helping the community. He volunteered with the Yavapai Humane Society, Yavapai County Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Frontier Rotary Club of Prescott. He also served on the Civil Practice and Procedure Committee, as well as the Steering Committee on Arizona Case Processing Standards. In 2013, he was awarded the Honorable Jack L. Ogg Award from the Yavapai County Bar Association for his commitment to providing service to the community.

Presiding Judge John Napper stated, “The citizens of the State of Arizona have suffered a genuine loss. Judge Jones served his community with distinction, honor, and dedication. He was full of kindness and curiosity. I do not think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He was a good man and lived his life to the fullest. He will be missed by the legal community and more so by his family and friends.”

Judge Jones was known as a friend and a mentor to other civil practitioners in Yavapai County. In fact, he was one of the driving inspirations that motivated Associate Presiding Judge Krista Carman to seek a judicial position. Judge Carman stated, “Judge Jones was the first person who ever suggested that I should consider becoming a judge. He believed strongly in mentoring the next generation of lawyers and inspired them to reach their full potential. Without his encouragement and belief in me, I would never have considered the amazing career in which I now find myself. He will be deeply missed by so many lawyers and legal professionals in Yavapai County.”

The Yavapai County Superior Court judges and staff extend our deepest condolences to Judge Jones’s family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News