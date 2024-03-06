The Beatles featured in Surround Sound Experience March 14

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for a Surround Sound Music Experience, featuring The Beatles, on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Hear George Martin’s Final Production in 5.1 surround sound. Produced and mixed by George Martin and his son Giles Martin, who stated, “What people will be hearing is a new experience, a way of re-living the whole Beatles musical lifespan in a very condensed period.”

This Beatles Mash-Up contains elements from 130 individual commercially released and demo recordings of the Beatles. This is a mind-blowing surround sound psychedelic music mix that will blow you away!

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award; Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute.

Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.