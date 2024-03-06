‘Cabrini’ premiere March 8-13 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Cabrini’ showing March 8-13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

From Alejandro Monteverde, award-winning director of ‘Sound of Freedom’, comes the powerful epic of Francesca Cabrini, an Italian immigrant who arrives in New York City in 1889 and is greeted by disease, crime, and impoverished children.

Cabrini sets off on a daring mission to convince the hostile mayor to secure housing and healthcare for society’s most vulnerable. With broken English and poor health, Cabrini uses her entrepreneurial mind to build an empire of hope unlike anything the world had ever seen.

With powerful grit and unwavering boldness, Cabrini creates a home full of compassion and a legacy that’s everlasting.

‘Cabrini’ stars Cristiana Dell’Anna, David Morse, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Federico Ielapi, Virginia Bocelli, Rolando Villazón, Giancarlo Giannini and John Lithgow.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9 at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, March 10 and 13 at 6:30 p.m.; Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 12 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.