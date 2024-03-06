‘Driving Madeleine’ encore March 9-14 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of ‘Driving Madeleine’ showing March 9-14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

‘Driving Madeleine’ was the top award-winning film at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, garnering both the Best International Feature Film Award and Audience Choice Best of Fest Award.

In ‘Driving Madeleine’, a seemingly simple taxi ride evolves into a heartfelt meditation on the lives of the driver and his passenger.

Charles (Dany Boon) is a taxi driver in Paris, and he is having a very bad day. Enter Madeleine (Line Renaud), an immaculately groomed nonagenarian, who informs Charles that the trip today will not be a direct one. She is moving into a nursing home and would like to make some stops along the way, predicting that this might be her last car ride through the city.

Their ride takes them through the momentous locations of her life, and their brief friendship deepens as Madeleine listens to Charles confess his own worries.

Showtimes will be Saturday, March 9 at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m.; and Monday and Thursday, March 11 and 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.