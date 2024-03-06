‘Ennio’ premiere March 8-13 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Ennio’ showing March 8-13 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the beloved ‘Cinema Paradiso’, turns his camera on his longtime collaborator Ennio Morricone (1928-2020) in a moving and comprehensive profile of the indefatigable composer.

Tornatore’s documentary portrait explores the breadth of the maestro’s career, from his early Italian pop songs to the fistful of unforgettable film scores that he wrote, including ‘The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly’, ‘The Thing’, ‘Days of Heaven’ and hundreds of others.

This examination thoughtfully captures insightful commentary from Morricone’s closest collaborators and contemporaries, featuring testimonies from artists and directors such as John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Quincy Jones, Dario Argento, Bruce Springsteen, Bernardo Bertolucci, Marco Bellocchio, Giuliano Montaldo, Dario Argento, Clint Eastwood, Joan Baez, Quentin Tarantino, and more.

‘Ennio’ affords the master one last chance to recount his career and deconstruct the artistic process that led him to win two Academy Awards and author over 500 unforgettable soundtracks.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday and Wednesday, March 10 and 13 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.