Harley Davidson is coming to make first Thursdays a lot more fun

Come enjoy the killer tunes of Harley Davidson! March 7, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and dance the night away! No Cover, 21+.

DJ Taze will be in the house on Saturday, March 9 from 9 p.m. to Midnight. Where he’ll scratching some vinyl and playing mixes of everything from Rock to Reggae, to the Top 40! No cover, 21+.

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.





Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.