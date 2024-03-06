Met Live Opera ‘La Forza del Destino' premieres March 9 and 13

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2023-2024 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season continues with Verdi’s ‘La Forza del Destino’ live via simulcast on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s ‘La Forza del Destino’, with stellar soprano Lise Davidsen, following a string of recent Met triumphs, in her role debut as the noble Leonora.

Director Mariusz Trelinski delivers the company’s first new Forza in nearly 30 years, setting the scene in a contemporary world. The cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Don Alvaro, baritone Igor Golovatenko as Don Carlo, mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla, bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone, and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora’s father and Padre Guardiano.

Act 1

Leonora plans to elope with Alvaro against her father’s wishes. Alvaro arrives. The marquis storms in, and Alvaro attempts to make peace by throwing down his pistol. The weapon goes off, killing the marquis.

Act 2

Leonora is in flight from her brother, Carlo. Preziosilla sings a hymn to war, and Carlo tells his own story. Leonora seeks refuge at a monastery. Padre Guardiano offers her sanctuary, and Leonora goes off to a hermitage.

Act 3

Alvaro rescues Carlo from a brawl. Giving false names, they pledge undying friendship. Alvaro is wounded in battle. When Carlo tells him he has won the Cross of Calatrava, Alvaro shudders at the name. Alvaro entrusts to him a letter, saying that it is to be burned unopened at his death. In Alvaro’s possessions, Carlo discovers Leonora’s portrait and realizes that his friend is in fact his enemy. When he learns that Alvaro will survive, he rejoices at the thought of being able to triumph over his enemy. Preziosilla, soldiers, and local peasants sing of the war. Carlo reveals his identity to Alvaro and challenges him to a duel. A patrol separates them, and Alvaro resolves to enter a monastery.

Act 4

Carlo arrives at the monastery and goads Alvaro into a duel. Leonora hides when she hears fighting. Alvaro deals Carlo a fatal blow. Alvaro is reunited with Leonora. She tends Carlo, who stabs her. As she dies, Leonora urges Alvaro to seek salvation in God.

The 2023-2024 Met Live Opera season in Sedona is generously sponsored by Bea Hanks, Chris Fladlien and Jim Dunne. The season is dedicated in loving memory to Marc DuCharme.

The Met Live Opera’s 'La Forza del Destino' will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast) with an encore on Wednesday, March 13 at 3 p.m. The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.