'Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse' on screen March 12 and 17

Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with ‘Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse’ on Tuesday and Sunday, March 12 and 17 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Claude Monet was an avid horticulturist and arguably the most important painter of gardens in the history of art, but he was not alone. Great artists like Van Gogh, Bonnard, Sorolla, Sargent, Pissarro and Matisse all saw the garden as a powerful subject for their art.

These great artists, along with many other famous names, are featured in an innovative and extensive exhibition from the Royal Academy of Art, London.

From the exhibition walls to the wonder and beauty of artists’ gardens like Giverny and Seebüll, the film takes a magical and widely travelled journey to discover how different contemporaries of Monet built and cultivated modern gardens to explore expressive motifs, abstract color, decorative design and utopian ideas.

Guided by passionate curators, artists and garden enthusiasts, this remarkable collection of Impressionists, Post-Impressionists, and avant-garde artists of the early twentieth century will reveal the rise of the modern garden in popular culture and the public’s enduring fascination with gardens today. Long considered spaces for expressing color, light and atmosphere, the garden has occupied the creative minds of some of the world’s greatest artists.

As Monet said, ‘Apart from painting and gardening, I’m no good at anything’. For lovers of art or lovers of gardens, this is an ideal film.

The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

‘Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse’ will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Tuesday and Sunday, March 12 and 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.