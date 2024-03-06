Petitions submitted in attempt to recall DuVernay

COTTONWOOD -- As promised, Cathy Ransom of Cottonwood submitted petitions to recall Cottonwood City Councilmember Lisa DuVernay on March 5, at 2 p.m. to City Clerk Tami Mayes in the City Clerk’s office.

Ransom has been collecting signatures with the support of local nonprofit Rural Organizing Initiative and representatives, who have also taken out recall petitions against Cottonwood City Councilmember Derek Palosaari and Mingus High School Board Member Misty Cox.

Signatures are still being gathered for the latter two, but the group is re-evaluating the Palosaari’s recall since the first election opportunity may be on or past his re-election date of July 30, the primary election.

Needing to collect 361 signatures of registered Cottonwood voters, Ransom turned in 500.

The city clerk has 10 days to look over the petition and then will send them to the Yavapai County Recorder, who will have 60 days to verify the signatures, Mayes said.

If enough signatures are verified, DuVernay will have five days to decide if she wants to run in the recall election. Her name will automatically appear on the ballot.

An opponent must also gather signatures to appear on the ballot in the recall election. The recall election date available would most likely be on July 30, Mayes said.

DuVernay did not respond immediately to a request for comment.