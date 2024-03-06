Sedona Arts Center presents the 43rd Annual Juried Members Art

Sedona Arts Center (SAC) presents the 43rd Annual Juried Members Art Exhibition & Sale through March 29. The exhibition will celebrate participating artists with an opening reception Friday, March 8, from 4-6 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Juried Members Art Exhibition & Sale, Sedona’s largest exhibition, showcases both 2D and 3D artwork in a range of mediums and styles by emerging and established artists. From drawing, painting and photography to jewelry, wood and fiber art, more than 80 artworks by 75 SAC member artists from across the country will be displayed.

Before You Go... Location: Sedona Arts Center, 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, Noon-5 p.m. Phone & Website: 928.282.3809, sedonaartscenter.org Connect with SAC: @sedonaartscenter

“The members’ show features imaginative artworks by artists of all ages and experience levels, from nationally and internationally known professionals to first-time exhibitors,” says Julie Richard, CEO of Sedona Arts Center.

A long-standing tradition and much-anticipated annual event, the Juried Members Art Exhibition & Sale is programmed to celebrate member artists who live and work locally, regionally and beyond. Inclusion in the exhibition is a benefit of SAC membership.

“Members support our exhibitions, programs, special events and so much more,” said Richard. “Their generosity enables SAC to fulfill its mission—connecting, enriching, educating and leading through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery.”

Artworks in the exhibition were selected through a competitive process and more than 300 artists applied. Monetary awards will be given for First Place/Best of Show ($500),

Second Place ($250) and Third Place ($150). Additional awards include Honorable Mention and People’s Choice. This year’s judges are Ken Rowe and Betty Carr.

For more information on the 43rd Annual Juried Members Art Exhibition & Sale, visit sedonaartscenter.org.

The mission of Sedona Arts Center is to connect, enrich, educate and lead through the inspiring power of the arts and creative discovery. As one of Northern Arizona’s oldest 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations it continues to be a gathering place where artists and the community can assemble and celebrate all that Sedona has to offer. To learn more, visit sedonartscenter.org or call 928-282-3809.