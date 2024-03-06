Sedona Heritage Museum Hosts Mata Ortiz Artist Oralia Lopez

The Sedona Heritage Museum hosts a show and sale of original hand crafted Mata Ortiz pottery on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

The evening event on Friday, March 8, is a pre-sale and will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guests can RSVP to the Museum by calling 928-282-7038 for a chance to see this beautiful pottery, interact with artist Oralia Lopez one on one, and purchase items before the sale opens to the general public the next day. RSVPs are limited to the first 50. The Friday event includes a wine and cheese reception.

On Saturday, March 9, the show and sale will coincide with the open hours of the Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No RSVP necessary, as guests can drop by any time during those hours. The pre-sale and sale will take place in the Museum’s historic Apple Packing Shed.

Author and geologist John Bezy, who co-authored ‘The Artistry and History of Mata Ortiz’, introduced Sedona to a group of Mata Ortiz artists. To this day, artist Oralia Lopez continues the tradition bringing her own amazing pottery as well as the works of other Mata Ortiz artists to this annual show. Lopez is known for finely executed geometric designs and intricate painting skills.



Mata Ortiz pottery, developed in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, is the recreation of Mogollon pottery found in the archaeological site of Casas Grandes. It takes its name from the modern day town of Mata Ortiz, which is near the archaeological site. Today it is a style of pottery recognized and collected worldwide.

Proceeds from this sale support the artists in the show and the Sedona Heritage Museum.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona, Arizona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.