Sedona Mountain Bike Festival 2024

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is a three-day mountain bike celebration, March 8 -10, that includes a main Expo/Festival, bike demos, shuttled rides, gear vendors, a beer garden, great bands, food trucks, skills clinics and a whole lotta sweet RED SINGLETRACK! The 2024 location is Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Rd. in Sedona.

With over 90 vendors there are more demo bikes and more to do than any other bike demo out there. We are always working to make the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival the best event you go to all year. While the core of the event and the vibe will remain the same as previous years, we do have some tricks up our sleeve for this year. Parking is limited and this is a bike event after all so please ride your bike! There is a free bike valet where we will watch your bike all day while you are out riding demos.

The mountain biking in Sedona is world class. Sedona has over 250 miles of killer singletrack and is a media darling having appeared in magazines countless times in the last few years. Simply put: it’s a bucket list destination and this might just be the best way to come see for yourself.

Trail guidelines

The trail system within the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest around Sedona is one of the most special resources you’ll find anywhere. This is a trail system shared with hikers and equestrians, and our goal with this festival is to celebrate it appropriately: respect the resource, respect other trail users and generally leave a great impression of the mountain bike community which means NOT leaving our physical impression!! Everybody be smart, stay on legal system trails and let’s show the world what the mountain bike vibe is all about!!!

For a complete line-up of each day's events, visit us online at SedonaMTBFestival.com.