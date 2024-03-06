SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Midnight in Paris’ on March 11

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, March 11 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Midnight in Paris’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

‘Midnight in Paris’ — written and directed by Woody Allen — is a romantic comedy set in Paris. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, and it won the Oscar for Best Screenplay. It stars Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Marion Cotillard, Kathy Bates, Carla Bruni, among others.

Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancé (Rachel McAdams), he has taken to touring the city alone. On one such late-night excursion, Gil encounters a group of strange -- yet familiar -- revelers, who sweep him along, apparently back in time, for a night with some of the Jazz Age's icons of art and literature. The more time Gil spends with these cultural heroes of the past, the more dissatisfied he becomes with the present.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.