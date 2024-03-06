SIFF presents ‘Forty-Seven Days with Jesus’ premiere March 11-14

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the global premiere of ‘Forty-Seven Days with Jesus’ showing March 11, 12 and 14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Forty-Seven Days with Jesus’ is a heartwarming Easter tale centered on the Burdon family, led by Joseph and Juliana (Yoshi Barrigas and Catherine Lidstone from ‘The Chosen’).

When the Burdons attend a reunion at Poppa and Nonna’s ranch, they realize just how disconnected their family has become. Facing marital hiccups, teenaged angst and Poppa’s health hurdles, the adults decide to share Poppa’s enchanting ‘Forty-Seven Days’ story with the kids, transporting us back in time to see the miracles of Jesus’ final 47 days on Earth.

When an unexpected business opportunity places Joseph at a crossroads, his commitment to his family is tested. Can the Burdons pull together in the face of uncertainty? With Poppa’s tale as their guide, they embark on a journey towards unity and rediscover the true essence of walking in faith.

Featuring unforgettable original music, ‘Forty-Seven Days with Jesus’ contains a powerful portrayal of Jesus’ life that reminds us all of The Gospel’s enduring impact.

Showtimes will be Monday and Thursday, March 11 and 14 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.