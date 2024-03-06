SIFF presents ‘The Taste of Things’ premiere March 8-14

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘The Taste of Things’ showing March 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

‘The Taste of Things’ — starring Juliette Binoche — was shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best International Feature (France).

Set in France in 1889, the film follows the life of Dodin Bouffant as a chef living with his personal cook and lover Eugénie. They share a long history of gastronomy and love but Eugénie refuses to marry Dodin, so the food lover decides to do something he has never done before: cook for her.

‘The Taste of Things’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 8-14. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Thursday, March 8, 9 and 14 at 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 10, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.