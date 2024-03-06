Theatrikos announces 2024 enrollment for TheatriKids

TheatriKids, educational children’s theatre from Theatrikos Theatre Company, is now accepting enrollments for 2024 summer’s kids’ theatre camps. 2023 summer theatre camps sold out. So we’re announcing it early to give parents plenty of time to enroll.

Camps are for ages 6-14. They are one or two weeks. M-F, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.



• The Prince’s Bride—an Inconceivable Musical, May 27 – June 7 (Two-week camp)

• Act Dance Sing (Camp A) June 10 – 14

• Mystery Shack Theatre (Camp A), June 24 – 28

• Weird Theatre Camp, July 8 – 12

• Mystery Shack Theatre (Camp B) July 15 – 19

• Disney’s Finding Nemo KIDS Camp, July 22 – August 2 (Two-week camp)

Enroll at Theatrikos.com (or https://theatrikos.com/theatrikids-summer-camps-2024/) or by contacting the box office at Theatre@Theatrikos.com or 928-774-1662. Or coming in during box office hours: M,W,F noon-6 p.m.

Have a fun time on stage this summer.