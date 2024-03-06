Unleash the passion: flamenco guitar master Esteban and Theresa Joy set to enchant at Sound Bites Grill

Get ready to be swept away on a journey of rhythmic bliss as the renowned flamenco guitar master Esteban, accompanied by his incredibly talented daughter Theresa Joy, grace the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom Stage on Saturday, March 9, from 7 to 9 p.m., promising an evening of soul-stirring melodies and infectious energy you won’t want to miss!

For decades, Esteban has captivated audiences around the globe with his mesmerizing performances and unparalleled skill on the guitar. Esteban’s journey with music began at a young age, where he quickly discovered his innate talent and passion for Flamenco guitar. His dedication to his craft and relentless pursuit of perfection have cemented his status as a living legend in the world of music.

Throughout his illustrious career, Esteban has achieved numerous accolades and milestones, including multiple Billboard-topping albums and sold-out performances at prestigious venues worldwide. His unique blend of traditional Flamenco technique with modern flair has earned him widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base spanning generations.

Joining Esteban on stage is his daughter, Theresa Joy, a prodigious talent in her own right. With her dynamic presence and virtuosic command of the violin, Theresa adds an electrifying dimension to her father’s already captivating performances. Together, their musical chemistry is nothing short of magical, creating an unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere.

Prepare to be transported to the sun-drenched shores of Andalusia as Esteban and Theresa weave a tapestry of passion, emotion, and sheer musical brilliance. From the fiery rhythms of traditional Flamenco to soulful ballads and everything in between, their repertoire promises something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars and secure your tickets now for an evening of pure musical bliss at Sound Bites Grill. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Esteban’s legendary music or discovering his artistry for the first time, this is an event not to be missed. Come witness the magic of Flamenco guitar at its finest and experience the undeniable talent of Esteban and Theresa Joy live on stage!

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Some performances are ticketed. Tickets can be purchased via their website.