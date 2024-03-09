Council will review ‘Call to the Public’ rules

The City of Cottonwood’s attorney, John Gaylord, prepares for an executive session as the door is closed to a room next to the City Council Chambers on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The Cottonwood City Council later adjourned its regular meeting without explaining the executive session about the sex discrimination charge against the city, a notice of claim by former Police Chief Stephen Gesell and the sex discrimination charge filed against the city over a drag show event in 2023. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)