Obituary: Morgan Lee Carter

Morgan Lee Carter

1942 - 2024

Morgan Lee Carter, 79, went to Heaven peacefully Jan. 7, 2024 early Sunday morning. He was born Dec. 16, 1942 in Phoenix, Arizona, to his parents, Myrtle Asalee Hollowa Carter and William Paul Carter at the Good Samaritan Hospital and was considered an uptown baby as most of his siblings were born at home just east of there. Morgan moved to the Cottonwood/Clarkdale, Arizona, area in the early ‘90s. He worked in water conditioning in sales and service for a couple companies mainly Hayman Home Center.



Morgan loved animals, especially his two Chihuahuas, Mary and Daisy, who were his last two that he found a good home for in Globe, Arizona.



Morgan was the last of six siblings and was ready to go to paradise to be with his loved ones in Heaven.



Morgan is survived by many nieces and nephews which he truly loved and would do anything to help them out.



Morgan was an Army veteran serving in South Korea during the Vietnam War and will find his final resting place in Prescott Cemetery for veterans and be a part of the Memorial Wall. There are no services planned.



Information provided by the family.