Obituary: Sheila Rae Howe-McCully

Sheila Rae Howe-McCully

October 25th, 1943 - February 28th, 2024



Sheila Rae Howe-McCully was born in Winslow Arizona, Oct. 25, 1943, to Charles Marvin Howe and Ruth Marie Carothers-Howe. Sheila’s family life included her three brothers: Robert (deceased), James (deceased) and William (Phoenix).

From a young age, Sheila was brave and independent, buying her own school clothes and taking up a paper route at age 14. She graduated from Utah State University in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She worked in banking and accounting for many years.



While living in Roosevelt, Sheila was invited to a dinner party where she was introduced to William Eddy McCully. They were married on July 30, 1981. At the time of her passing, she and Bill were married for 42 years and 7 months, “But who’s counting?” Bill would say with an adoring smile.



Sheila and Bill moved to Royal Gorge, Colorado, to run Buffalo Bill’s Royal Gorge Campground (1995-2005). Here they enjoyed meeting travelers from all over the world while they owned and operated the campground, making lifelong friends in the process. Sheila had fond memories of her grandson Nathanial coming over for coffee on cold winter mornings, trips with her daughters, Hollee’ and Shelley, and camping in the Colorado mountains with her step-children. In 2005 they sold the campground and retired to Cottonwood, Arizona.





Sheila was an avid reader and collector of books. She passed on her love of stories and card games to her children and grandchildren. She never stopped learning and loved sharing information.



Sheila was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she will be missed dearly. She encouraged her loved ones to be the best versions of themselves, and lifted them up with every ounce of love she possessed.



Sheila is survived by her adoring husband Bill; her two daughters, Hollee’ VanderKraats-Rhinehart and Shelley VanderKraats; as well as her three step-children, Rebecca McCully-Stewart, Jerrilyn McCully-Vitley and William Earnest McCully; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Her last days were filled with love in the sanctuary of her own home. She was loved, cared for, sang to, and read to by her husband, daughters, and granddaughters. Her most common phrases in her last days sum up her life and character the best: “I love you,” “Thank you,” and “I love you all.”



Sheila’s service and celebration of life will be held at River Bible Church on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. All family and friends are welcome.



