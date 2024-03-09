What do you get when you cross rodeo with skiing? The wild and wacky skijoring
A skijoring team competes in Leadville, Colorado, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Skijoring draws its name from the Norwegian word skikjoring, meaning "ski driving." It started as a practical mode of transportation in Scandinavia and became popular in the Alps around 1900. Today's sport features horses at full gallop towing skiers by rope over jumps and around obstacles as they try to lance suspended hoops with a baton, typically a ski pole that's cut in half. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)