Hotel smoke draws 2 fire districts

CAMP VERDE - During last week’s rain, a three-story hotel in Camp Verde had to call in firefighters after detecting interior smoke.

Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District helped evacuate the Comfort Inn on Goswick Lane March 8 as they searched for the trouble.

“The cause was failure in a seal on the hydraulic lift in the elevator,” Fire Chief Danny Johnson said. “The flued leaked onto the hot motors that operate the elevator.”

Guests and staff were evacuated outside to a staging area. Fire crews secured the electrical system.

Verde Valley Fire District and Camp Verde Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene. That gave Johnson’s two departments an opportunity to work together on a large task.

Johnson said the evacuation went smoothly, and the crews worked well together.

“We had engine companies assigned to each floor to evacuate the occupants while the other fire units worked on gaining access to the elevator shaft where the smoke was coming from,” he said.

No injuries were reported. According to CCFMD, crews stayed on scene to help the hotel manager with “occupant services.” The Comfort Inn is near the interchange of Interstate 17 and State Route 260 and is often well booked.

“We do train for these types of incidents,” Johnson said. “This incident is just another example of the Verde Valley region working together to serve all of our communities.”