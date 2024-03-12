OFFERS
Tue, March 12
Traffic: This week's overnight lane restrictions on I-17

(Arizona Department of Transportation file photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation file photo)

Originally Published: March 12, 2024 2:31 p.m.

photo

Plan for overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 17 this week as work continues on the I-17 Improvement Project.

Lane Restrictions

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) north of Black Canyon City (mileposts 244-245) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 11, and ending the morning of Thursday, March 14, for earthwork.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) north of Black Canyon City (mileposts 244-245) from 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, to 6 a.m. Friday, March 15, for earthwork. Northbound I-17 Black Canyon City/Rock Springs exit ramp (exit 242) will be closed from 7 p.m. the evening of Wednesday, March 13, until 4 a.m. the morning of Thursday, March 14, for guardrail repair. Traffic should follow the detour signs in place. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City (mileposts 252-244) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 11, and ending the morning of Saturday, March 16, for earthwork.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) near Black Canyon City (mileposts 243-242) from 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 16, for temporary striping.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating left- and right-lane closures) north of Table Mesa Road (mileposts 238-236) nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, March 11, and ending the morning of Saturday, March 16, for earthwork and electrical work.

