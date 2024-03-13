Buckle up for ‘2.5 Minute Ride’ at Emerson Theater Collaborative

Rising and falling between high hilarity and profoundly emotional moments, ‘2.5 Minute Ride’ is storytelling at its most seductive. Written by Tony Award winner Lisa Kron ‘2.5 Minute Ride’ is a complex, startling, and searingly funny meditation on how human beings make sense of tragedy, grief, and everyday life. Emerson Theater Collaborative’s production of ‘2.5 Minute Ride’ will have three performances: Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m.

Ben Brantley of the New York Times said of the show “Wonderfully evocative, and often seriously funny, it sets off emotional vibrations that won't stop.”

Lisa Kron is best known for writing the book and lyrics for the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home. ‘2.5 Minute Ride’, received OBIE, L.A. Drama-Logue, New York Press, and GLAAD Media Awards.

The play switches back and forth between Kron's journey to Auschwitz with her septuagenarian father, a Holocaust survivor; her Michigan family's annual pilgrimage to a Sandusky, Ohio, amusement park; and her brother's marriage to his Internet bride. ‘2.5 Minute Ride’ is a love letter. A love letter to family and to memories that bind us and both demolish and lift us up.

The production is directed by Dev Ross and stars Mindy Mendelsohn.



Dev Ross is an Emmy and Humanitas-winning screenwriter. She has written film and television for Disney, Amazon Studios, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon, Mattel, HIT, and Cloudco Entertainment among many others. Ross was also the Artistic Director of the Emmy Winning TWELFTH NIGHT REPERTORY COMPANY, which did both stage and television and the EDUCATIONAL THEATRE COMPANY in Los Angeles. Ross is the current writer and director for the ‘live’ cemetery shows put on by the Sedona Heritage Museum.

Mindy Mendelsohn has actively worked in the arts for over 40 years as an actress, director, and writer. A sampling of her credits includes Carole Cutrere ‘Summer and Smoke’. Lady Bracknell in ‘The Importance of Being Ernest’, Gwendolyn Pidgeon in ‘The Odd Couple’, Roxie in ‘Chicago’, and The Second City Touring Company.

Mendelsohn has a personal connection to this show. She intimately knows the characters. She and Lisa were good friends in High school and through college and she used to often have dinner at the Kron Family home.

Tickets for this production can be purchased at EmersonTheaterCollaborative.com or at the door. All performances take place at Brady Hall at the Verde Valley School.

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) was established on April 4, 2016, as a new professional theater company to serve Sedona Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) with innovative and thought-provoking theatrical productions. Their mission is to serve youth, community, and artists with an emphasis on diversity by producing innovative and exhilarating theater. By exploring timely themes and issues through original works and modern theatrical classics, ETC develops and nurtures emerging and professional artists by collaborating with, businesses, our community, and the Emerson College Network of alumni and students. You can find out more information about Emerson Theater Collaborative by going to EmersonTheaterCollaborative.org.