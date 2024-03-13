Cottonwood Public Library hosts ‘Wild Irish Fiddle’

Join the Cottonwood Public Library as we host ‘Wild Irish Fiddle’ on Friday, March 15, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Kate Rose's solo show ‘Wild Irish Fiddle’ will get you singing along to Irish songs and dancing to jigs and reels as Kate shares jubilant tunes deeply rooted in the Irish Tradition leading up to this St. Patrick's Day. Journey to Ireland's west coast, rugged landscapes, and cozy pubs through an original show that'll move you in many ways. Voyages will be a theme as we explore tunes based on places in Ireland, immigration to the U.S., and Irish-American tunes, with ample lore, banter, and discussion.

In her late teens, Kate learned to fiddle the old way in Co. Clare, Ireland, by living and dancing the farming rhythms and busking on the Cliffs of Moher. Her shows are interactive, risky, authentic, and never the same twice!