‘Drinking and Thinking Trivia’ celebrates one-year anniversary at Main Stage

It’s the one year anniversary of Tay & Sam hosting ‘Drinking and Thinking Trivia’ at Main Stage on March 14. Trivia starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person, Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights. Come help celebrate and show off your big brains.

Saturday March 16, local favorites The Invincible Grins return to the Main Stage. Self-described "funky, folk music," the band delivers an eclectic and electric performance which has been earning fans and accolades throughout Arizona for over five years. Always delivering a party, the band is sure to get the crowd dancing and enjoying some unique, energetic rock n' roll. Show starts at 9 p.m., no cover, 21+.

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts ‘This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo’ with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.



Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.