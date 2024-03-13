Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center schedule

'Waistin' Away in Margaritaville'

Presented by: Khris Dodge Entertainment

Friday, March 15 ~ 7 p.m.

$25/$27

Calling all Parrotheads! There is going to be a bona fide, island-side, Margarita-tried, one-helluva-ride concert (party) put on by Eric Brown and the Parrotheads.

Exploring all aspects of the legendary Jimmy Buffett's storied career, we will be playing every song from his greatest hits, some island-inspired tunes, and his chart-topping modern classics.

Wear your hula skirt, your Hawaiian shirt, and most importantly wear a smile, because we are bringing the island lifestyle to the Elks Theatre. If you're a fan of fun, good vibes, and a great live show, you'll be a fan of "Wastin’ Away in Margaritaville". Do not miss this opportunity for fun in the sun!

'Simply the Best ~ A Tribute to Tina Turner'

Presented by: Khris Dodge Entertainment

Saturday, March 16 ~ 7 p.m.

$25/$27

'Simply the Best: A Tribute to the music of Tina Turner' starring Jenn Cristy (national touring performer and former backing vocalist/instrumentalist for John Mellencamp). 'Simply the Best' showcases the power and love for the stage that Tina projected over a 50-year career. Jenn Cristy perfectly embodies Tina's transformative energy and spirit from the stage.

Jenn has always felt a kinship with Tina, her music, and her performing style. You'll see why, as she dazzles in this amazing concert event. The show features hit songs such as Proud Mary, River Deep - Mountain High, What's Love Got To Do With It, The Best, and many more. Jenn performs Tina like no other, and after you see all the great Tina songs along with an eclectic mix of other favorites, you'll leave saying, " That was...simply the best".

117 E. Gurley Street, Prescott

Box Office Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

928-777-1370

PrescottElksTheatre.org