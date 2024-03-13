Father/Son duo Robin and Eric Miller concert live at Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, March 16

The father/son duo of Robin and Eric Miller will be performing their live in concert on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

There is a certain and undeniable magic that is experienced by audiences when attending a musical performance by the father/son duo of Robin and Eric Miller. With shining vocals, and beautiful harmonies, these two seasoned performers transport their audiences into deeper levels of inspiration and fun.



Both Father and Son are remarkable songwriters with numerous CD’s as well as extremely accomplished guitarists. Both have an innate talent of working together and feeling intuitively musical movements and changes as they create new and exciting variations in their musical styles.



Robin’s background is in the Rock, Pop and Folk genres. He has recorded albums with MCA Records and a host of other major labels, doing many recording sessions in Detroit and Los Angeles over the years. He brings a rock and bluesy flavor to the solos he creates in their music, and Eric brings a Spanish and Flamenco style so that the two create a magical blend that is both exciting and melodic. Eric burns on the guitar, while delivering classic hits and jazzy originals with his velvet tenor voice.

Both growing up in the Detroit area, Robin and Eric have made their home now in Arizona. Robin lives in Sedona, and Eric resides in Chandler.



Robin and Eric Miller perform live at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Robin and Eric after the show.

Visit SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.