Free family-friendly ‘Letters from Luke’ movie to be shown in Sedona

What was life really like two millennium ago? The Potter’s Hand Productions’ movie of the live stage production, ‘Letters from Luke’, will be shown on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. at the Village Park Baptist Church, 55 Canyon Diablo Dr., located in the Village of Oak Creek/Big Park. Come and see many of the eyewitness accounts come to life in our time. Local actors and singers play multiple parts, portraying many Biblical events and miracles which occurred during Jesus' time on earth.

Potter’s Hand Productions (PHP) was an active theatre company based in Sedona from 2004-2017. Over the years, elaborately costumed musicals were staged at the now Sedona Performing Arts Center, Tlaquepaque, the streets of Uptown Sedona, the former Tequa (now The Collective), at Wayside Bible Church, at VOC Nazarene Church, and appeared in the Sedona St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Actors, singers, and stage crew were from the entire Verde Valley and Northern Arizona, with many recognizable names included. Many entire families were cast in challenging roles, as all productions included a variety of age groups. Notably, each year the casts and crews were comprised of people of absolutely all beliefs.

The premier presentation of Potter’s Hand Productions was ‘Godspell’, directed by Jane Alden in 2004 and performed at the now Sedona Performing Arts Center. It featured a full cast and live musicians from Sedona and the Verde Valley. It was a fund raiser for a local young man who was critically injured in a home invasion. From that initial presentation, Potter’s Hand Productions was formed, with a local Board of Directors and funded from local sources, gifts and donations.

Large Christmas musicals (‘Pilgrimage to Bethlehem’ and the ‘Bethlehem Market’) and Easter musicals (‘Journey to Jerusalem’, ‘Esther!’ ‘For Such A Time As This’, and the ‘Purim Celebration’) were staged outdoors in the early years, with casts of up to 100 actors and singers, a variety of live animals, and massive sets. Local contractors volunteered their time to build, erect, and dismantle sets, props, and extensive audio equipment.

‘Steppin’ at the Wayside’, an original multi-media musical production, was researched and written by Jane Alden showing the story of the early settlers in Sedona and the Verde Valley. It was performed live for multiple years each autumn in Sedona. In later years the musicals were all original, written by a local director and musician. The final years of PHP saw original musical productions (‘Letters from Luke’, ‘The Christmas Gift’, ‘The Perfect Tree’) performed at indoor locations, allowing for a more intimate theater experience, and thwarting any inclement weather.

Many local families will have fond memories of attending each year's productions. Relive that time now, and join us for this unique showing of the movie of ‘Letters from Luke’. Join us for light refreshments and a family friendly movie with original music. All are welcome to this free community showing.