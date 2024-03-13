‘Golden Years’ premiere March 15-20 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Golden Years’ showing March 15-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Alice and Peter are a newly retired couple, looking forward to the next phase in their lives together, but on a retirement cruise, their differences – and a long-kept secret of Alice’s best friend – are revealed.

Alice had hoped this trip would infuse fresh life into their marriage, but instead of enjoying their time together, they find themselves drifting further apart. Disappointed and hurt, Alice doesn’t reboard the cruise ship during a shore excursion, and instead embarks on a journey of self-discovery, taking her across Southern Europe and bringing her into a community of older people finding joy outside traditional notions of marriage and the later years of one’s life.

Alice and Peter’s relationship must evolve as they not only find themselves, but new ways to spend their golden years in this warm and affectionate comedy.

Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 15, 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18, 19 and 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.