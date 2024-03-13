Music in the Stacks hosts Canadiana Night

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m. to Camp Verde Community Library's Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

This month's show, labeled Canadiana Night, features Kris Baldwin, Kathi Bellucci, Marty and Lil, and Gary Simpkins who will perform your favorite songs that have been written and sung by Canadian musicians.

Come out and enjoy a fun-filled evening listening to tunes by Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Ian Tyson, Leonard Cohen, and many more, performed by these talented local musicians.

Kris Baldwin is the bassist and singer for this ensemble and a wonderful singer/songwriter in his own right. Although Herman's Hermits did open for Kris’s band SkyDrive once upon a time, those glory days have mellowed with the passing of time and now he is happily engaged as a bass side man for many players in his musical circles both here in Arizona and back in Canada. He enjoys writing original tunes and performing many styles of local music from the acoustic folk sounds of Loose Change to the blues renditions of the Salt Miners as well as supporting open mic players in the Verde Valley.

A lifelong musician, Kathi Bellucci’s professional career began after she earned degrees in music. Classically trained in voice and piano, she worked onstage in opera, concert and musical theater. During this time she developed a love for private teaching and has been a popular technical trainer and vocal coach ever since. Since relocating to the Verde Valley from NY, Kathi has been exploring diverse ways to reach others through music. With a variety of musical styles as wide as her vocal range, she will entertain with something for everyone.

Husband and wife duo Marty & Lil hail from Western Canada and perform their own material. They are a Music in the Stacks fan favorite who are returning for another amazing concert while they are here.



Rounding out the performers is the one who makes the Music in the Stacks Series happen, Gary Simpkins. Gary Simpkins has been around the folk/rock, singer/songwriter scene since the ’60’s, moved to Arizona in the ’80’s and for the past 30 plus years has been playing folk festivals and shows throughout the region in and around the Verde Valley. He has also almost continuously run open mikes since the ’60’s, including the current weekly version at the library on non-holiday Mondays.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 N Black Bridge Road just off Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde. The library is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. -7 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. -5 p.m. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s webpage at CampVerde.AZ.Gov/CVCL or call 928-554-8380 during library open hours.