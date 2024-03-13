‘New York Cat Film Festival’ premiere March 15-19 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘New York Cat Film Festival 2024’ showing March 15-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Join us for a family-friendly escape to the movies and celebrate everything CATS! ‘New York Cat Film Festival 2024’ is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, featuring 17 short films.

Films featured in the 2024 lineup include:

• Cat Knows You Act I: A cat’s thoughts as you’ve never experienced them before.

• A Cat Called Rumi: Falling in love with a feral cat.

• Seen at Last: This cat poses the question of whether others see you as you see yourself? If so, you are not alone.

• Willow’s Tale: The story of a domesticated black cat who has wild daydreams.

• Momcat: The filmmaker’s exploration of her mother's connection with her cats.

• Silent Paws: Photography, music and the poetry of Gabriel Spera illuminating the enduring bonds between cats and their people, who mourn them.

• TNR: Highlighting the problem of the overpopulation of feral cats in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where people are trying Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) as one solution.

• Cat Knows you Act II: More wisdom from Cat.

ׇ• Moose Gets a Bath: A small kitten is rescued from a vacant home in Baltimore, Maryland.

• Insomnia: A cat given to daytime napping is woefully misunderstood, but doggedly seeks a solution.

• Josh & Scout: After combat deployment in Iraq, Josh suffers from PTSD and severe depression - his unlikely savior is a rain-soaked stray kitten.

• Shoot the Moon: Brothers Sam and Max can't agree on anything, but when Max's ambitions to fly to the moon in a cardboard box put them both in grave danger, it's up to older brother Sam to get them home safely.

ׇ• Catham County: A documentary following three CAT rescue groups in Catham County, Georgia as they surmount the challenges of caring for their managed colonies.

• Cat’s Eye Witness News: Feline news reporters Finny and Dazie report on the news, weather, and reviews of restaurants and movies.

• Puurfect Intervention: Sarah’s friends think her love of cats has gone a little too far - so they decide to bring in some outside help. Starring Kisha Pearl.

• The Cat Duet: Two friends enjoy singing Rossini's Cat Duet.

• Cat Knows You Act III: Ideas and sentiments from Cat that will surprise you.

‘New York Cat Film Festival 2024’ is presented in partnership with the Humane Society of Sedona.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16 at 4 p.m.; and Monday and Tuesday, March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.