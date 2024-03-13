‘New York Dog Film Festival’ premiere March 15-19 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘New York Dog Film Festival 2024’ showing March 15-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Join us for a family-friendly escape to the movies and celebrate everything DOGS! ‘New York Dog Film Festival 2024’ is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, featuring 13 short films.

Films featured in the 2024 lineup include:

• MacGregor the Scot: A music video celebrating a Border Collie bred to run and herd sheep whose life path takes him in a different direction.

• Deborah: A woman talks about her love for her rescued cocker spaniels.

• The Missing Piece: A clever Border Collie sets out to fill in the missing photograph in her family’s photo display.

• Amber’s Halfway Home: A day in the life of a special rescuer in the fields and dog pounds of western Tennessee.

• You Can’t Shrink Love: An artist gives life to the memories of our most beloved companions — in miniature.

• 47 Seconds: The true story of a film found in an old camera showing a small white dog on a beach — that seems to have time traveled into the filmmaker’s own life present.

• Ranger: Canine Alpinist: A documentary recounting the life of an Alsatian Shepherd dog who was a favorite of local climbers in the 1920s and 1930s, accompanying them to the summit of Mt. Hood over five hundred times.

• Filming Dogs: A documentary following a small scruffy terrier called Ra as she attends an animal actor audition with three other dog actors.

• Linchpins of Dead Dog Island: A documentary directed by the protagonist of this documentary showcasing the women she worked alongside in Puerto Rico to save animals from the streets and after Hurricane Maria.

• Barc If You Need Help: Teenagers incarcerated in a juvenile detention center are chosen for a special project where they live with and train rescued shelter dogs.

• Set Adrift: When Patch's beloved owner goes missing in the sea, the little dog has to work out what is real and what is just a memory.

• Bear the Courthouse Canine: All about Bear, a specifically trained Labrador who gives support and comfort to children having to give courtroom testimony in the criminal justice system.

• Riley Loves Pasta: A culinary journey for a dog who counts the days until “pasta night”!

‘New York Dog Film Festival 2024’ is presented in partnership with the Humane Society of Sedona.

Showtimes will be Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, March 17, 18 and 19 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.