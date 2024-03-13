Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 3/14, 5pm Livas & Morgan

Sat 3/16, 2pm The Izzies

Sun 3/17, 2pm Once Bitten

Tues 3/19, 5pm Frizzy & Edgy

D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards

1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville

928-247-6868

daranch.com

Join us at D.A Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more. All ages are welcome and we're pet friendly as well (leash please).

Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm

Fri 3/15 • The Salt Miners • 2-5pm

Sat 3/16 • Jamie & The Dreamers • 2-5pm

Mad Honey food truck

Sun. 3/17 • Thunder & Lightnin’ • 2-5pm

Mad Honey food truck

Fiddler on the Rock

Concert Series

The “HUB” at Posse Grounds

525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona

tylercarsonmusic.com

Thursdays through June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $25 adults, $10 Kids over 8.

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM

Fri 3/15 Bo Wilson Incident (6-9pm)

Sat 3/16 Open Mic Music Jam with Martini & the Pope(6-9pm)

Sun 3/17 Karl Jones (Traditional Irish music 2-5pm)

Tues 3/19 Karaoke by AllStar (8-11pm)

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282 – 2713

SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 3/13, 6-9pm - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki ‘24

Thurs 3/14, 6-9pm - Chill On The Hill with Jacqui Foreman

Thurs 3/15, 7-9pm - An Evening with Jeff Dayton

Sat 3/16, 7-8:30pm - A Slute to Glen Campbell

Sun 3/17, 6-9pm - Chris Counelis - Jazz & Juice

Vino Di Sedona

Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas

2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona

928-554-4682

VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 3/13, 6-9pm - David Harvey

Thurs 3/14, 6-10pm - Open Mike

Fri 3/15, 7-10pm - PTR (formerly Tom Phillips & Co.)

Sat 3/16, 7-10pm - Penumbra

Sun 3/17, 6-9pm - Martini & The Pope

Tue 3/19, 6-9pm - Neal McGuire

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher



Fri 3/15: 3:30-6:30 Cove Mesa Vineyards- Cornville

Sat 3/16: 4-7 The Lodge at 5600 - Pine (Special event)

Sun 3/17: 3-6 Page Springs Cellars- Cornville

Tues 3/19: The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9

Javelina Highway

Wed 3/20 - Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek – 7pm To 10pm

Toucan Eddy

Sat 3/16 - Belfry, 791 N. Main Cottonwood, 6-9pm