Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 3/14, 5pm Livas & Morgan
Sat 3/16, 2pm The Izzies
Sun 3/17, 2pm Once Bitten
Tues 3/19, 5pm Frizzy & Edgy
D.A. Ranch Estate & Vineyards
1901 Dancing Apache Rd., Cornville
928-247-6868
daranch.com
Instagram @daranch_vineyards
Join us at D.A Ranch for live music, estate wines, outdoor fun, and more. All ages are welcome and we’re pet friendly as well (leash please).
Tasting Room hours are 11am-6pm
Fri 3/15 • The Salt Miners • 2-5pm
Sat 3/16 • Jamie & The Dreamers • 2-5pm
- Mad Honey food truck
Sun. 3/17 • Thunder & Lightnin’ • 2-5pm
- Mad Honey food truck
Fiddler on the Rock
Concert Series
The “HUB” at Posse Grounds
525-B Posse Ground Road, Sedona
tylercarsonmusic.com
Thursdays through June 13, 6:45 - 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Live Weekly Concert Series. Featuring symphony solo violinist and multi-genre looper artist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock. Tickets: $25 adults, $10 Kids over 8.
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
KARAOKE EVERY TUESDAY 8-11pm PM
Fri 3/15 Bo Wilson Incident (6-9pm)
Sat 3/16 Open Mic Music Jam with Martini & the Pope(6-9pm)
Sun 3/17 Karl Jones (Traditional Irish music 2-5pm)
Tues 3/19 Karaoke by AllStar (8-11pm)
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona
(928) 282 – 2713
SoundBitesGrill.com
Wed 3/13, 6-9pm - Wineaux Wednesday with Patrick Ki ‘24
Thurs 3/14, 6-9pm - Chill On The Hill with Jacqui Foreman
Thurs 3/15, 7-9pm - An Evening with Jeff Dayton
Sat 3/16, 7-8:30pm - A Slute to Glen Campbell
Sun 3/17, 6-9pm - Chris Counelis - Jazz & Juice
Vino Di Sedona
Wine Shop, Wine & Beer Bar, Tapas
2575 W SR 89A, West Sedona
928-554-4682
VinoDiSedona.com
Wed 3/13, 6-9pm - David Harvey
Thurs 3/14, 6-10pm - Open Mike
Fri 3/15, 7-10pm - PTR (formerly Tom Phillips & Co.)
Sat 3/16, 7-10pm - Penumbra
Sun 3/17, 6-9pm - Martini & The Pope
Tue 3/19, 6-9pm - Neal McGuire
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Fri 3/15: 3:30-6:30 Cove Mesa Vineyards- Cornville
Sat 3/16: 4-7 The Lodge at 5600 - Pine (Special event)
Sun 3/17: 3-6 Page Springs Cellars- Cornville
Tues 3/19: The Hilton Resort- Sedona 7-9
Javelina Highway
Wed 3/20 - Pj’s Pub, 40 W. Cortez, Village Of Oak Creek – 7pm To 10pm
Toucan Eddy
Sat 3/16 - Belfry, 791 N. Main Cottonwood, 6-9pm