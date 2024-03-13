Paint the town green for St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 16

Head to Uptown Sedona to paint the town green. The 52nd St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday, March 16, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The parade starts at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road, and proceeds south to Mesquite Avenue. Coordinated by the City Sedona Parks & Recreation Department, parade entrants include civic, social cultural and religious organizations, dignitaries and area businesses.

The parade is a blast but also requires a lot of organization and cooperation. Whether you are participating, attending or just visiting, be aware of appropriate parking and road closures for this celebration.

The closure and traffic change will take place at 8 a.m. Jordan Road will be closed to all vehicular access between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Residents living in the area, and those streets that are only accessible by Jordan Road, will not be permitted access to Jordan Road. Emergency access will be available. Businesses and residents should plan accordingly.



For details, including maps of road closures, limited road access, parking and parade staging, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.