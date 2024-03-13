Sedona Sound Triad hosts Chief Haru Kuntanawe’s album release party

Sedona Sound Triad will open for Chief Haru Kuntanawe and support his new Album release and World tour at Ultimate Light Mission at 2115 Mountain Road in Sedona on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. This concert will feature Chief Haru performing his new music of medicine songs of the Amazon Rain forest recorded in Nashville, backed by local artists, Sedona Sound Triad with John Dumas playing World Instruments. Sedona Sound Triad is Iara Line- vocals/ Brazilian percussion, Steven Von Linne- Keys, vocals, and guitars, Steaven Brown- vocals, Bass Flute, hand drums, and guitar. John Dumas will join Sedona Sound Triad for this event playing World instruments including Handpans, Native American Flutes, Didgeridoo, and various percussion with vocals.

Admission is $33 at door. Event tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com/e/prince-haru-in-concert-at-the-ultimate-light-mission-sedona-tickets.

Haru Kuntanawa, also known as Prince, stands as a guiding light among indigenous communities in Brazil, celebrated for his transformative leadership in revitalizing the rich cultural heritage of his people.

With a commanding presence, compassionate heart, and influential spirit, Haru has nurtured faith and unity within his tribe and neighboring villages along the enchanting banks of Acre, Brazil.

Deeply respecting traditional wisdom and the sacred healing properties of natural plant medicine, Haru took visionary steps to safeguard and honor these ancient practices.

He played a pivotal role in organizing the Pano Corridor Project, a groundbreaking initiative uniting diverse tribes, nations, and people worldwide, fostering a deeper understanding between cultures across continents.Currently serving as the president of the Ascak Association, the social organization of the Kuntanawa people, Haru passionately advocates for the collective rights and interests of his community.

Proceeds will benefit Chief Kuntanawe's efforts to save Amazon forest currently under threat of deforestation, and promoting education of his tribal people in Brazil. This concert precedes a three-day retreat in Sedona March 14 - 17 teaching ceremonial plant medicine of the Amazon.

