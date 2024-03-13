SIFF and local organizations partner to present ‘Lily’ March 21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Accord Hospice and Palliative Care, Unify Sedona, PFLAG and Hospice Foundation of America to present a live theatrical performance of ‘Lily’ and a discussion on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Accord Hospice & Palliative Care is continuing their educational efforts by partnering with the Hospice Foundation of America (HFA) to marry theater and Advance Care Directive education through the AD Project – a series of 10-minute plays that feature different relationships and settings to illustrate the importance of putting your medical wishes in writing.

Playwright Bryan Harnetiaux has worked with HFA for years developing a series of shows that depict real life scenarios involving all different family dynamics. The show ‘Lily’ will present a divorced couple who are embarking on a very real dilemma – who to choose to be your voice when you can no longer speak for yourself.

“The exciting thing about this production of ‘Lily’ is that we are able to partner with local organizations, PFLAG of Sedona and Unify Sedona along with a cast that many people in our community will know – Kate Hawkes (Red Earth Theatre) and Dr. Linda Roemer, said Susan Turner, VP of Community Programs & Services for Accord Hospice.

“The show allows us a glimpse of the relationship between Lily, who is facing a life-limiting illness and her ex-wife JoAnn who, after many years of being apart, is being asked to speak for her at end-of-life,” added Turner.

“What I really want is for you to listen to me, and then make sure…make sure I’m heard. Be my voice. If it comes to that.” (from Lily by Bryan Harnetiaux, copyright 2024)

“Although only a 10-minute production, the well-crafted story hits home for all those who are facing end-of-life decisions and also those who are seeking to understand the critical decisions that are ahead for all of us,” said Breinne Reeder, director of ‘Lily’. “Our cast conveys the urgency of having a plan with both dignity and humor.”

Following the show, an interactive presentation of Five Wishes will be facilitated along with an opportunity to participate in a talk-back with the cast & crew of ‘Lily’ and the Accord Hospice & Palliative Care team.

All tickets are free of charge. To reserve your free tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.