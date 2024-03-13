SIFF partners with OTCA for 'Monday Movies on Main' with ‘The Father’ on Monday, March 18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present 'Monday Movies on Main' on Monday, March 18 with the Cottonwood premiere of 'The Father' at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

'The Father' is the winner of two Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was nominated for four other Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia Colman.

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins) is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the caregivers that his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling.

As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her?

'The Father' warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant — a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.