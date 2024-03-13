SIFF presents ‘The Ark and the Darkness’ premiere March 20-21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the global premiere of ‘The Ark and the Darkness’ showing March 20 and 21 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

There is a tale over 4,000 years old, preserved in ancient writings from every major culture around the world. Many thought it was only a myth, but recent discoveries confirm what the Bible has said all along.

From the director of ‘Genesis: Paradise Lost’, Sevenfold films and Genesis Apologetics present ‘The Ark and the Darkness’.

Geology, paleontology, the fossil record, ancient history, volcanism, earth science — all of these scientific fields converge on one simple truth: Noah’s Flood actually happened. Join our team of scientists from Answers in Genesis and Liberty University as we reveal the truth about Noah’s Flood.

Showtimes will be Wednesday, March 20 at 4 and 7 p.m.; and Thursday, March 21 at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.