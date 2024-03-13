SIFF presents ‘Io Capitano’ premiere March 15-20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Io Capitano’ showing March 15-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Io Capitano’ is nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature. The film was also the winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

In this acclaimed film, writer-director Garrone presents a “reverse shot” of the immigration experience while unfurling an epic, cinematographically magnificent odyssey from West Africa to Italy.

The story is told through the mind’s eye and experiences of two Senegalese teenagers living in Dakar who yearn for a brighter future in Europe. Yet between their dreams and reality lies a treacherous journey through a labyrinth of checkpoints, the scorched Saharan desert, a fetid North African prison and the vast waters of the Mediterranean where thousands have died packed inside vessels barely fit for passage.

Showtimes will be Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18, 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.