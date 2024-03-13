SIFF presents Sunday Stand-Up Comedy Night March 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headliner Manny Hernandez with Jamie Anderson opening the evening.

MANNY HERNANDEZ

Hernandez has been honing his comedy craft since the age of 18, and he has been clawing his way to the top ever since. Having his first TV appearance 3 years later on Telemundo’s Loco comedy jam and Que Locos. He has worked in clubs all over the country. Manny uses his Latino upbringings to show were all the same. To see a Manny Hernandez performance is like a trip to the theater, for not only do you see one performer you see many as he brings many of his family and friends to life. Hernandez has performed with many great stand-up comics such as Paul Rodriguez, and his Latin kings of comedy, Eddie Griffin from the films “Undercover brother” and “Scary movie 3”. He also starred in “Kingdom” starring Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner and “Kids in America” with Topher Grace.

JAMIE ANDERSON

Jamie Anderson started his entertainment career in the late 90’s as a comedy writer. He quickly realized that his gift was making people laugh, so he began his comedy career slinging jokes in Arizona, Vegas and California at bowling alleys, bars and comedy clubs. Since then, He has shared the stage with Doug Stanhope, Lisa Landry, Bruce Baum, Craig Gass, Adam Devine, Bruce Jingles and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Anderson currently tours the comedy scene and has been seen performing at national clubs, events and colleges throughout the southwest. His comedic style has been described as a cross between Bill Cosby, George Carlin and Louis C.K.

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, The Wilde Resort & Spa.

Stand-Up Comedy Night hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.