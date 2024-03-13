St. Patrick’s Celebration with Celtic-World Band ‘Traveler’ at OTCA

Come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the Celtic Band ‘Traveler’ on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m., at the Old Town Center for the Arts. This concert is sponsored by the Best Western Cottonwood Inn.

Traveler is a multi-cultural musical experience fusing Celtic, Gypsy, Middle Eastern, Greek, Turkish and Rock musical styles. Talented and entertaining, these high-energy multi-instrumentalists will use ethnic and contemporary instruments to deliver a unique and engaging St. Patrick’s Celebration Concert.

.

Scott Jeffers is composer and band leader; he has traveled extensively through foreign lands to gather inspiration for the Traveler project. Composing most of his songs while surrounded by the people, sounds, sights, smells and landscapes of these far-away places brings a true authenticity to the fusion. Known for his fiery and passionate violin and vocal performances, Scott’s commanding presence onstage adds to the trademark power of the live Traveler shows. He also brings traditional instruments from his journeys to the stage: Turkish oud, Moroccan loutar that are ancient predecessors to the guitar, bouzouki, a traditional Greek stringed instrument, and most recently a Moroccan sheep horn.

Traveler is known for connecting with its audience, giving a high energy, passionate performance that draws the audience in, perhaps by the combination of the cultural connection people have to the ethnic sounds of their own heritage and this music that is so unique.

Come hear this unique blend of traditional eastern influences and western rock, as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. You will enjoy and remember their mesmerizing stage presence and a musical virtuosity seldom seen.

Tickets for this special event are $25 in advance, $27 at the door, and $30 priority seating in the first 3 rows. For ticket information and to learn more about upcoming concerts, classes at Studio B and community events at OTCA please visit OldTownCenter.org. Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com, in Cottonwood at Mount Hope Foods and Old Town Copper Co.; and in Sedona at The Mary Fisher Sedona Film Festival Box Office and Sedona Water Works. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit OldTownCenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.