Swingin’ with Caesar and top Yavapai College musicians

Swing into spring with a toe-tappin' journey through the Great American Songbook, in a concert that pays homage to the greats while celebrating the enduring spirit of jazz. Drawing parallels to the iconic Nat King Cole, vocal virtuoso Caesar is set to ignite the stage in collaboration with Yavapai College's seasoned Trailblazers Jazz Ensemble in ‘Swing Caesar Swing’ on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.



Heralding from the vibrant city of Chicago, Caesar has carved a distinguished path in the world of jazz, enchanting audiences worldwide with his captivating voice. Caesar's performances, whether backed by a grandiose big band, a symphonic orchestra, or an intimate acoustic guitar or piano setting, consistently place his vocals at the forefront. With an innate ability to infuse each note with poise, elegance, and grace, Caesar delivers powerful renditions that resonate with audiences on a profound level. His repertoire spans jazz standards and love ballads, a testament to his versatility and command over multiple languages, as he effortlessly sings in five languages.

Caesar's illustrious career includes touring with superstar Julio Iglesias, holding the unique distinction of being the first and only male vocalist to accompany Iglesias on a world tour. Caesar’s stage presence has graced audiences alongside jazz luminaries and entertainment icons including Herbie Hancock, Al Jarreau, Lou Rawls, James Ingram, George Duke, and many more. His performances have been marked by collaborations with a diverse array of artists, ranging from contemporary jazz to funk and soul.

Following a 2021 cancer diagnosis where doctors told him that he could potentially lose his voice and hearing from radiation and chemotherapy treatments, Caesar remained optimistic and focused on his music. He headlined the Kennedy Center with the Pan American Symphony Orchestra 28 days after his final radiation session. “I have a testimony of Perseverance. God has blessed me to continue to share my gift with the world and I am truly thankful.”

From sharing the stage with legends to captivating audiences at prestigious venues, Caesar's musical journey continues to unfold with each note and each unforgettable performance.

Tickets for ‘Swing Caesar Swing’ start at $39. The Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center Ticket Office is located on Yavapai College’s Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, and open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and one hour prior to performances. For reservations or more information, please call 928-776-2000 or visit YCPAC.com.