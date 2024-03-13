Claire Obermarck presents ‘Tree Hugger’ in conjunction with World Storytelling Day. Join us on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. for an enchanting evening at the Sedona Center for Harmony & Enrichment. The latest in the series of Transition Tales at the center and in conjunction with World Storytelling Day.

‘Tree Hugger’ weaves elements of nature, folklore and history whilst travelling from one side of the world to the other. As the tale unfolds, you'll embark on a strange adventure filled with mystery, ancient forests, and the power of love for our natural world.

Whether you're a nature enthusiast, a lover of storytelling, or simply seeking a unique experience, ‘Tree Hugger’ promises the opportunity to witness the magic of Claire Obermarcks unique style and imagination first hand.

Prepared to be swept away by this extraordinary storyteller on Wednesday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hozho Sedona Center for Harmony & Enrichment at 431 AZHwy 179 Suite A6 in Sedona. 18+ audience. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com/e/tree-hugger-a-live-telling-of-a-fantastical-tale.