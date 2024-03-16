OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Christian Academy starts high school for Cottonwood CVMO receives new patrol unit as traffic stops, DUIs increase Mingus play prompts apologies Coconino deputy under investigation after altercation with cuffed suspect Woman dies after fire in Sedona mobile home park Traffic: This week's overnight lane restrictions on I-17 Here comes the rain Hotel smoke draws 2 fire districts Burger King to broil in Cottonwood Verde Valley Comic Expo returns by popular demand March 23

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Arthur Gene Ferguson

Arthur Gene Ferguson

Arthur Gene Ferguson

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 12:10 a.m.

Arthur Gene Ferguson

1938 - 2024

Arthur Gene Ferguson, 85, went to his heavenly home peacefully March 3, 2024. Art was a native Arizonan, born in Wikieup, Arizona.

Art served on the USS Hollister, a Gearing-class destroyer of the United States Navy, from 1955-1957 before transferring to the reserves. He then spent most of his adult life in the Verde Valley.

He is survived by his wife Charlene of more than 64 years of marriage; three children, Kathy Eleiott, William Ferguson and Bryan Ferguson; seven grandchildren, Devin, Rachel, Jordyn, Taylor, Pierce, Bryant and Nikki; 11 great-grandchildren.

Art was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 428. After taking an early retirement he pursued self-employment. Starting his own excavation business, Ferguson Trucking in addition Art and Charlene developed Rancho Verde RV Park that continues to operate today.

He enjoyed raising his family along with hunting, fishing, and socializing on his back porch with family, friends, and neighbors.

Art served and assisted with the Verde Ditch Committee and worked on many projects in and for Yavapai County.

If you were a friend of Art’s, you knew of his loyalty and commitment to that friendship. He was a generous man to a fault. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he would give you whatever he could, even if you didn’t ask. Please share your condolences and favorite memories at buelerfuneralhome.com.

We will miss him always. God Bless You! In loving memory - Art’s family.

Grave site services will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.; Middle Verde Cemetery, Camp Verde, AZ. Offsite gathering to be announced at service.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News