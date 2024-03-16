Obituary: Arthur Gene Ferguson

Arthur Gene Ferguson

1938 - 2024

Arthur Gene Ferguson, 85, went to his heavenly home peacefully March 3, 2024. Art was a native Arizonan, born in Wikieup, Arizona.



Art served on the USS Hollister, a Gearing-class destroyer of the United States Navy, from 1955-1957 before transferring to the reserves. He then spent most of his adult life in the Verde Valley.



He is survived by his wife Charlene of more than 64 years of marriage; three children, Kathy Eleiott, William Ferguson and Bryan Ferguson; seven grandchildren, Devin, Rachel, Jordyn, Taylor, Pierce, Bryant and Nikki; 11 great-grandchildren.



Art was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 428. After taking an early retirement he pursued self-employment. Starting his own excavation business, Ferguson Trucking in addition Art and Charlene developed Rancho Verde RV Park that continues to operate today.

He enjoyed raising his family along with hunting, fishing, and socializing on his back porch with family, friends, and neighbors.

Art served and assisted with the Verde Ditch Committee and worked on many projects in and for Yavapai County.



If you were a friend of Art’s, you knew of his loyalty and commitment to that friendship. He was a generous man to a fault. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he would give you whatever he could, even if you didn’t ask. Please share your condolences and favorite memories at buelerfuneralhome.com.



We will miss him always. God Bless You! In loving memory - Art’s family.



Grave site services will be held on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.; Middle Verde Cemetery, Camp Verde, AZ. Offsite gathering to be announced at service.

