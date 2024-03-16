OFFERS
Obituary: Edward A. Kotter

Edward A. Kotter

Edward A. Kotter

Originally Published: March 16, 2024 12:05 a.m.

Edward A. Kotter

1927 - 2024

Edward A. Kotter, 96, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away March 5, 2024.

Born in Superior, Wisconsin, he attended Saint Patrick’s Grade School and Cathedral High School in Superior before entering the military service. He served aboard the USS Pittsburgh and USS Rockwell in the South Pacific during WWII, and eight years in the U.S. Navy reserve.

He relocated to California, and went to Pierce and CSUN College. He worked in the missile industry for Rocketdyne, and was an engineer and engineering manager for Litton Data System for 26 years before retiring and lived in both Arizona and Nevada.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Rosemary. He is survived by one daughter, Debra of Carson City, NV; three sons, John of Las Vegas, NV, Jeffrey of Eagle Point, OR, Jerard of Gresham, OR, along with seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a sister Barbara in Superior, WI.

A Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 22nd at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr., Las Vegas, Nevada 89128. Burial will be held at a later date at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2309 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.

Information provided by the funeral home.

